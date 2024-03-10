MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance
MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
