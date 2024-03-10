MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFV. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

