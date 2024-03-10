MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.42% of MGM Resorts International worth $52,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.