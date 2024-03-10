Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1,309.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

MCHP stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

