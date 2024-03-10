Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

