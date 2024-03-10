Minerva Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares during the period. DLH accounts for about 4.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

DLH Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 1.22. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DLH

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.