Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $392.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $410.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.40 and its 200 day moving average is $356.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

