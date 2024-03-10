Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

