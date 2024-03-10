Monero Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $144.14 or 0.00207782 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $46.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,408,436 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.