Monero (XMR) Market Cap Tops $2.70 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $52.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $146.50 or 0.00211014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00612136 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00126746 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00052475 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008184 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00058834 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00157396 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,408,560 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.