Monero (XMR) Market Cap Tops $2.70 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $52.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $146.50 or 0.00211014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00612136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00052475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00157396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,408,560 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.