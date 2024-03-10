Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,424,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

