Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.