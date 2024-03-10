Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE URI opened at $676.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $623.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

