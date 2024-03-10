Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,015,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $72.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

