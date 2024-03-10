Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Onsemi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ON opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.