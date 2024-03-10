Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Raised to C$1.50

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

