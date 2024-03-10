Moonbeam Market Cap Tops $434.49 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $434.49 million and $39.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,109,342,815 coins and its circulating supply is 841,405,619 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

