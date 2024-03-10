Morgan Stanley Buys 60,114 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,773,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $591,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

