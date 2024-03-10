Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.39% of Carvana worth $619,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CVNA opened at $85.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.97 and a beta of 3.32.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
