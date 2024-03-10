Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.39% of Carvana worth $619,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Carvana Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $85.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

