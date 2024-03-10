Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $648,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
NYSE EL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.32.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
