Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $648,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.