Morgan Stanley Has $715.96 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MetLife were worth $715,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

