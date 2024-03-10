Morgan Stanley Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

