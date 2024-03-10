Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,282 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $638,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

CMG stock opened at $2,686.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,536.26 and a twelve month high of $2,733.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,471.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,185.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

