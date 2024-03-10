Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of KLA worth $581,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $699.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.51. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

