Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $604,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

