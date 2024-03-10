Morgan Stanley Sells 123,528 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.00% of Teleflex worth $553,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $223.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

