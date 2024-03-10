Morgan Stanley Sells 229,206 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.29% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $680,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $268.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.