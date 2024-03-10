Morgan Stanley Sells 78,172 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $576,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $539.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.42 and a 200 day moving average of $481.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $547.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

