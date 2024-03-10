Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.41. 39,370,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,476,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.