MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $551.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

