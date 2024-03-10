M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTB. UBS Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.71.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

MTB opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.