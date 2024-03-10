NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.