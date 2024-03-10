National Bankshares Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$20.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Savaria stock opened at C$16.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

