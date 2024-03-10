National Bankshares Raises Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$25.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.64. Softchoice has a 52-week low of C$14.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.18.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

