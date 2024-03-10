Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $308.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.