Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NMRA) Lock-Up Period To End on March 13th

Neumora Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 13th. Neumora Therapeutics had issued 14,710,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,070,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Neumora Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.