New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.