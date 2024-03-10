Nexum One Day Volume Hits $85,576.79 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Nexum has a total market cap of $260.23 million and $85,576.79 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

