NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NN stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. NN has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in NN by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 86,550 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

