Northland Power Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.72 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

