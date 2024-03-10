Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

