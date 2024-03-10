Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.55 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $121.55 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 594,789,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 594,789,678 with 587,695,372 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.17839125 USD and is up 12.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,039,386.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

