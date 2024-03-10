Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,265 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Nutanix worth $78,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $65.85. 3,195,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,954. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

