NYM Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. NYM has a market cap of $208.85 million and $2.91 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,015,018 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 715,015,017.969077 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.29806689 USD and is up 8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,166,038.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

