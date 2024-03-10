Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $66.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.23 or 0.05627928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00020426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

