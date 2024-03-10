OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after buying an additional 1,749,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

