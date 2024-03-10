OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 78,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,758. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $73.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

