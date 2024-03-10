OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 838 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,547. The company has a market capitalization of $514.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $286.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

