OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 75,499 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,739. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

