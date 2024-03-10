OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.