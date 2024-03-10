OLD National Bancorp IN Has $27.42 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,205.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.85. 6,195,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,775. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

